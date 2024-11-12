South Carolina ranked No. 21 in College Football Playoff rankings

They were in the AP Poll, and now they are in the College Football Playoff rankings.

South Carolina football is officially a top-25 team in both major rankings, checking in at No. 21 in the CFP rankings after earning the No. 23 spot in the AP Poll last Sunday.

The Gamecocks are currently 6-3 and 4-3 in SEC play, taking a three-game winning streak into this Saturday's game against Missouri. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll and No. 23 in the CFP, making this the first ranked match-up for South Carolina football since the 2018 game against Georgia.

With an eye towards the rest of South Carolina's schedule, Clemson is currently ranked No. 20 in the CFP poll. Clemson travels to Pitt this week, and both teams have FCS opponents in week 13 before the Nov. 30 rivalry game.

South Carolina's kick-off against Missouri is set for 4:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network this Saturday.

