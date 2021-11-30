South Carolina receiver enters the portal

South Carolina sophomore wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell has entered the transfer portal, Gamecock Central has learned.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Rock Hill native played in six games last season as a freshman and caught one pass for five yards.

This season, however, Caldwell saw his playing time diminish and he appeared in just one game, recording no stats.

A former three-star prospect from Northwestern High School, Caldwell technically has four years of eligibility left (due to last year being a COVID year) as he enters the portal.