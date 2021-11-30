 South Carolina Football: Gamecocks WR Ger-Cari Caldwell enters transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-30 14:02:17 -0600') }} football Edit

South Carolina receiver enters the portal

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina sophomore wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell has entered the transfer portal, Gamecock Central has learned.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Rock Hill native played in six games last season as a freshman and caught one pass for five yards.

This season, however, Caldwell saw his playing time diminish and he appeared in just one game, recording no stats.

A former three-star prospect from Northwestern High School, Caldwell technically has four years of eligibility left (due to last year being a COVID year) as he enters the portal.

----

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor and @Mike_Uva.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}