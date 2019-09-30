News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 10:06:38 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina redshirt tracker: Five freshmen go over redshirt threshold

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
@WesMitchellGC
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The NCAA's redshirt rule, which went into place last year and allows players to participate in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility, gives coaches more roster flexibility than ever before.

Throughout the 2019 season, Gamecock Central will track each of South Carolina's redshirt-eligible newcomers and tally how many games they've played in.

With the fifth game of the season now in the books, five South Carolina freshmen have gone over the redshirt threshold and will count as having played this season.

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Zacch Pickens celebrates with the fans after Saturday's win.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Zacch Pickens celebrates with the fans after Saturday's win. (Chris Gillespie/GamecockCentral.com)
