South Carolina redshirt tracker: Game 1
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALLThe NCAA's redshirt rule, which went into place last year and allows players to participate in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility, gives coaches ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news