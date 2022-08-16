South Carolina Releases Men's Basketball Non-Conference Slate

South Carolina has officially unveiled its 2022-23 men's basketball schedule, with 13 games across November and December on the slate.

The team will play an exhibition game against Mars Hill on Nov. 2 before officially opening up the Lamont Paris era at home against South Carolina State on Nov. 7.

Five days later it will host rival Clemson in a Friday night home game before heading to the Charleston Classic, where it will open against Colorado State on Nov. 17. After Colorado State the Gamecocks will play two more games against the rest of the field depending on how the other games end up, a field which includes the likes of in-state foes Furman and College of Charleston as well as the defending ACC champions in Virginia Tech.

In total South Carolina will play six home games, three road games and four games on neutral courts in non-conference play. The slate concludes at home against Eastern Michigan on Dec. 30.

Here is the full schedule released by the university:

11/2 – vs. Mars Hill (exhibition)

11/7 – vs. SC State

11/11 – vs. Clemson

11/17 – vs. Colorado State (Charleston Classic)

11/18 – TBD (Charleston Classic)

11/20 – TBD (Charleston Classic)

11/25 – vs. USC Upstate

11/30 – at George Washington

12/3 – at Georgetown

12/11 – vs. Presbyterian

12/14 – at UAB

12/17 – vs. East Carolina (Greenville, S.C.)

12/22 – vs. Western Kentucky

12/30 – vs. Eastern Michigan



