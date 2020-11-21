 South Carolina releases updated depth chart before Missouri game
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-21 17:41:58 -0600') }} football Edit

South Carolina releases updated depth chart

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
For the first time since the preseason, the Gamecocks have an updated depth chart.

Under Will Muschamp the policy was to not publicly announce a revision to the depth chart during the season, but that changed with Mike Bobo taking over after Muschamp was fired Sunday.

Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The biggest update is Jalen Brooks listed as a starting receiver and the "OR" designation at backup quarterback between Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty.

Keir Thomas bumps to end with Zacch Pickens and Jabari Ellis getting the start at the two tackle spots defensively. Eric Shaw, who came in as a tight end, was moved to backup linebacker due to depth issues there and ZaQuandre White is listed as the backup DIME linebacker.

He's also listed as one of the starting kickoff returners.

With Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu opting out, Cam Smith and John Dixon are listed as starting corners with freshman Joey Hunter one of the backups.

View the full depth chart below. Starters are listed first with backups following.

Offense

WR: Shi Smith/Dakereon Joyner

WR: Jalen Brooks/Rico Powers

WR: Josh Vann/Ger-Cari Caldwell

LT: Jakai Moore/Jazston Turnetine

LG: Sadarius Hutcherson/Wyatt Campbell

C: Eric Douglas/Hank Manos

RG: Jovaughn Gwyn/Vincent Murphy

RT: Dylan Wonnum/Jaylen Nichols

TE: Nick Muse/Jaheim Bell

TE: Will Register/Trae Kenion

QB: Collin Hill/Ryan Hilinski or Luke Doty

RB: Kevin Harris/Deshaun Fenwick

FB: Adam Prentice

Defense

BUCK: JJ Enagbare/Jordan Burch

DT: Jabari Ellis/Rick Sandidge

DT: Zacch Pickens/MJ Webb

DE: Keir Thomas/Tonka Hemingway

SAM: Damani Staley/Eric Shaw

MLB: Ernest Jones/Damani Staley

WILL: Mohamed Kaba/Darryle Ware

CB: Cam Smith/Darius Rush

CB: John Dixon/Joey Hunter

S: Jaylan Foster/Shilo Sanders

S: Jammie Robinson/Jaylin Dickers

Nickel: Jammie Robinson/Jaylan Foster

DIME: Jaylan Foster/ZaQuandre White

Specialists

PK: Parker White/Mitch Jeter

P: Kai Kroeger/Christian Kinsley

LS: Matt Bailey/Nick Muse

H: Kai Kroeger/Christian Kinlsey

KO: Mitch Jeter

KR: ZaQuandre White or Dakereon Joyner

PR: Jammie Robinson/Josh Vann

