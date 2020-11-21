Under Will Muschamp the policy was to not publicly announce a revision to the depth chart during the season, but that changed with Mike Bobo taking over after Muschamp was fired Sunday.

For the first time since the preseason, the Gamecocks have an updated depth chart.

The biggest update is Jalen Brooks listed as a starting receiver and the "OR" designation at backup quarterback between Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty.

Keir Thomas bumps to end with Zacch Pickens and Jabari Ellis getting the start at the two tackle spots defensively. Eric Shaw, who came in as a tight end, was moved to backup linebacker due to depth issues there and ZaQuandre White is listed as the backup DIME linebacker.

He's also listed as one of the starting kickoff returners.

With Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu opting out, Cam Smith and John Dixon are listed as starting corners with freshman Joey Hunter one of the backups.

