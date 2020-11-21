South Carolina releases updated depth chart
For the first time since the preseason, the Gamecocks have an updated depth chart.
Under Will Muschamp the policy was to not publicly announce a revision to the depth chart during the season, but that changed with Mike Bobo taking over after Muschamp was fired Sunday.
The biggest update is Jalen Brooks listed as a starting receiver and the "OR" designation at backup quarterback between Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty.
Keir Thomas bumps to end with Zacch Pickens and Jabari Ellis getting the start at the two tackle spots defensively. Eric Shaw, who came in as a tight end, was moved to backup linebacker due to depth issues there and ZaQuandre White is listed as the backup DIME linebacker.
He's also listed as one of the starting kickoff returners.
With Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu opting out, Cam Smith and John Dixon are listed as starting corners with freshman Joey Hunter one of the backups.
View the full depth chart below. Starters are listed first with backups following.
Offense
WR: Shi Smith/Dakereon Joyner
WR: Jalen Brooks/Rico Powers
WR: Josh Vann/Ger-Cari Caldwell
LT: Jakai Moore/Jazston Turnetine
LG: Sadarius Hutcherson/Wyatt Campbell
C: Eric Douglas/Hank Manos
RG: Jovaughn Gwyn/Vincent Murphy
RT: Dylan Wonnum/Jaylen Nichols
TE: Nick Muse/Jaheim Bell
TE: Will Register/Trae Kenion
QB: Collin Hill/Ryan Hilinski or Luke Doty
RB: Kevin Harris/Deshaun Fenwick
FB: Adam Prentice
Defense
BUCK: JJ Enagbare/Jordan Burch
DT: Jabari Ellis/Rick Sandidge
DT: Zacch Pickens/MJ Webb
DE: Keir Thomas/Tonka Hemingway
SAM: Damani Staley/Eric Shaw
MLB: Ernest Jones/Damani Staley
WILL: Mohamed Kaba/Darryle Ware
CB: Cam Smith/Darius Rush
CB: John Dixon/Joey Hunter
S: Jaylan Foster/Shilo Sanders
S: Jammie Robinson/Jaylin Dickers
Nickel: Jammie Robinson/Jaylan Foster
DIME: Jaylan Foster/ZaQuandre White
Specialists
PK: Parker White/Mitch Jeter
P: Kai Kroeger/Christian Kinsley
LS: Matt Bailey/Nick Muse
H: Kai Kroeger/Christian Kinlsey
KO: Mitch Jeter
KR: ZaQuandre White or Dakereon Joyner
PR: Jammie Robinson/Josh Vann