South Carolina football appears to have a full boat in the coaching staff again, with the lone vacant spot on Shane Beamer's staff of 10 assistants soon to be filled. The Gamecocks needed a new running backs coach after parting ways with Montario Hardesty, and Marquel Blackwell is poised to take over the position, according to multiple sources now reporting the move.

Blackwell is poised to take over Hardesty's spot as running backs coach, and like new WRs Coach James Coley, he also comes from Texas A&M. Blackwell only spent one season in College Station on Jimbo Fisher's staff, but did have prior SEC experience. B

Blackwell served in the same role at Ole Miss in 2022, guiding a running game that featured Quinshon Judkins taking the league by storm with 1,567 rushing yards as a true freshman. He was also responsible for landing 4-star RB Kedrick Reescano at Ole Miss in the 2023 class, with a lot of his other recruiting success coming in FL and TX across his career, obvious hotbeds in the HS recruiting world.

He also spent three years as an assistant at Houston from 2019-2021, which was preceded by stops at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Florida, Toledo, and West Virginia.

It would appear now that the coaching staff is full again, pending any further shakeups, following the departures of Jody Wright and Montario Hardesty earlier this month.



