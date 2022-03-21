South Carolina Reportedly Set To Hire New MBB Coach
South Carolina has reportedly hired a new Men's Basketball Head Coach according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. After 10 seasons under Frank Martin, the Gamecocks will be led by a new face in 2022: U...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news