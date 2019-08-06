News More News
South Carolina running back enters transfer portal

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina redshirt freshman running back Lavonte Valentine has entered the transfer portal, Gamecock Central has confirmed.

The 6-foot, 190-pound speedster signed with the Gamecocks as part of the 2018 class and enrolled early last spring but sat out for his first year on campus while still recovering from a high school knee injury.

Valentine missed the 2019 spring as well while competing as a sprinter on South Carolina's track team in the 60-meters indoor, and the 100-meters and 4x1 relay during the outdoor season.

A former three-star prospect from Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic, Valentine won the Florida 4A 100-meter title with a time of 10.61 in the spring of 2017.

He is listed in the transfer portal under both football and track and field.

