SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina redshirt freshman running back Lavonte Valentine has entered the transfer portal, Gamecock Central has confirmed.

The 6-foot, 190-pound speedster signed with the Gamecocks as part of the 2018 class and enrolled early last spring but sat out for his first year on campus while still recovering from a high school knee injury.

Valentine missed the 2019 spring as well while competing as a sprinter on South Carolina's track team in the 60-meters indoor, and the 100-meters and 4x1 relay during the outdoor season.

A former three-star prospect from Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic, Valentine won the Florida 4A 100-meter title with a time of 10.61 in the spring of 2017.

He is listed in the transfer portal under both football and track and field.

