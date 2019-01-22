A source confirmed that the senior running back is planning to transfer.

South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams' name is in the NCAA transfer portal, Gamecock Central has learned.

The Sumter, S.C. native has played the last two seasons at South Carolina, rushing for 799 yards and five touchdowns in 20 career games with the Gamecocks.

Williams redshirted at South Carolina in 2016 due to transfer rules after playing his freshman season at North Carolina.

The Crestwood High graduate has one season of eligibility left and will be immediately eligible to play at a new school as a graduate transfer.

