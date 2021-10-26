It probably could have come a little sooner, but the Gamecock bye week is about as needed as it could be right about now.

South Carolina is eight games into it seasons, sitting at 4-4 and within striking distance of a bowl game if things come together down the stretch. The Gamecocks get this week off of a game before finishing with three of their final four games at home.

Bye weeks give players and coaches a chance to reset and really delve into some of the issues in the first part of the season, and South Carolina is no different on things it needs to take care of this week.