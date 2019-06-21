SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

Wednesday, Frank Martin said there was "genuine interest" building for one of the best big men to come through the Gamecocks' program.

But, while he didn't hear his name called in Thursday's NBA Draft, Silva I’d getting his chance in the league

Also see: Gamecocks give 2021 running back a great visit experience

Silva signed a Summer League deal with the Miami Heat, starting July 5 and running through July 15.

This means if he does well in this summer circuit he’ll have the chance to stay on with the Heat in some capacity or sign with another team.

It marks the next chapter for Silva, who became one of the most decorated players in school history.

Over his illustrious four-year career, Silva was a key piece in the Gamecocks' Final Four run and over his last two seasons he'd earn two SEC All-Defensive team nods, one first-team All-SEC list and was the 2018 Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Also see: Full recap from Frank Martin's summer press conference

As a senior, he averaged a career-high 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds as he morphed into the team leader and was the focal point of the Gamecocks' team as a junior and senior.

He finishes his career as part of the 1,500 point and 800 rebound club.