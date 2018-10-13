They're now winless in their last eight games against ranked opponents and 1-9 under Will Muschamp.

The Gamecocks fell down two scores early behind an anemic first-half offense, but would rise to the occasion in the second half, only to see their comeback effort fall just short with a 26-23 loss to No. 22 Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks will have to wait another year to get a shot at the program's first win over the Aggies.

Coming into Saturday’s game, South Carolina had never beaten Texas A&M.

After just 102 yards offensively and getting shut out in the first half for the first time this season, the Gamecocks flipped a switch in the second half.

Trailing by 16, they scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the third quarter and converted two-point conversions after each.

Jake Bentley, who went 6-for-17 for 46 yards in the first two quarters, turned it on after halftime going 11-for-18 with 177 yards and three touchdowns.

After converting a fourth down on the Gamecocks' opening drive of the half, Bentley found Shi Smith for 22 yards and a touchdown, Smith's second touchdown this season and first in three weeks.

Bentley then connected with Chavis Dawkins on a flea flicker, before tying the game connecting with Bryan Edwards on a two-point conversion.

The Aggies would answer with a drive stretching near the red zone but were held to another field goal to take a three point lead, and the Gamecock offense couldn't capitalize, picking up three yards on the ensuing drive.

Texas A&M would put the game away on the next drive, going 78 yards in 11 plays that ended in a three-yard touchdown run to put the game away.

South Carolina wouldn't go away without a fight. Bentley found Deebo Samuel for a touchdown with less than a minute to play, making it a three-point game, but the Gamecocks couldn't recover an onside kick.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) are now winless in five match-ups against the Aggies, although Saturday's loss was the closest game in series history.

Player of the game: Sherrod Greene picked up a career-high 12 tackles, including one for loss.

Stat leaders: Passing: Bentley, 223 yards; Rushing: Ty'Son Williams, 48 yards; Receiving Deebo Sameul, 88 yards; Tackles, Sherrod Greene, 12

Up next: South Carolina heads into its bye week now, getting a week to recuperate before taking on Tennessee at home Oct. 27.