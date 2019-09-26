SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina backup quarterback and wide receiver Dakereon Joyner has a hamstring injury and is expected to miss Saturday's game with Kentucky, according to reports from WACH Fox's Mike Uva and The Athletic's Josh Kendall.

A source confirmed to Gamecock Central that Joyner has an injury, but the source was not sure if Joyner was playing Saturday. Joyner's high school coach at Fort Dorchester, Steve LaPrad, told Kendall that Joyner wouldn't be playing: "They did an MRI, and it’s just a strain. They don’t want it to tear. He hates it. Obviously, he wants to be playing, but they felt it’s better that he not."

Joyner, who has played both quarterback and wide receiver this season, has completed 7 of 12 passes for 89 yards. Joyner has rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and has caught four passes for 29 yards this season.

If Joyner is indeed out, then that moves another wide receiver/quarterback, Jay Urich, to the backup quarterback role.

Head coach Will Muschamp will address the Gamecocks' latest injury info in his Thursday night call-in show.

