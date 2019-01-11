South Carolina's game against Missouri is currently postponed according to the university. University officials from both schools are currently working together to see if any rescheduling opportunities are available.

The two schools are discussing the possibility of playing the game Sunday.

The status of the game was up in the air late Friday afternoon less than 24 hours before the Gamecocks and Tigers were expected to tip off.



The issue comes on Missouri's end with weather potentially affecting the Tigers' travel to South Carolina.

Snow is expected in Columbia, Missouri and forecasts Friday call for the weather to hit Friday and continue all day Saturday, dumping about eight inches of snow in the area over the course of 36 hours.

As of Friday afternoon, the Tigers had not left yet for the game, which was scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Usually teams arrive early for road games and have a practice and shoot around in the opposing team's arena the night before the game.