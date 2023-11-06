PARIS — Dawn Staley had nothing to do but walk away and throw her hands up.

From playing and coaching basketball in every corner of the world — this time standing on the sideline at the first ever college basketball game in France — she has seen everything.

This one was too much.

When her true freshman point guard MiLaysia Fulwiley dished off an inch-perfect no-look pass to Tehina Pao-Pao for her second jaw-dropping highlight in No. 6 South Carolina’s 100-71 win over Notre Dame, it required an emotional release.

“You can’t help but to feel that,” Staley said about her reaction. “As a basketball enthusiast, you can’t help but feel it in the moment, because there’s not a lot of players that can do that. I’m not talking about females. We’re talking males, females and whoever else wants to pick up a basketball, cannot do that.”

Fulwiley’s numbers alone were enough to stop the presses everywhere. She scored 17 points in her college debut, the former fact enough to make fans forget the latter entirely. In a vacuum, it would have turned heads around the college basketball world. Stack up the six steals, six assists, rebound and a blocked shot and it reaches the type of rarified air you have to scratch your head to find comparables for in a debut game.

But even an entire phone book full of stats would not capture the true magic of Monday night at Halle Georges Carpentier, the sort of unquantifiable talent that made Staley call the Keenan High School product “generational” before she ever played a minute.

Fulwiley, 23 on-court minutes into her collegiate career, is appointment viewing.

“Man, Lay, she is a special one,” guard Tehina PaoPao said. “She’s a hooper. You hear she’s a gamer; that’s what she is. I definitely didn’t think she saw me during that play but she was like, ‘I saw you, I saw you.’ And I was like, ‘oh, yeah, you did.’”

She opened her account with a defensive rebound and a sprint down court for a transition assist to Raven Johnson. There were aesthetic passes and fancy handles and even a made 3-pointer in there, of course all around Staley’s flabbergasted third quarter moment.

And then there was *that* play.

The one that made Magic Johnson — the flashiest point guard in basketball history — jump to Twitter to share his bewilderment.