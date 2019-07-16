They'll each take their turn bouncing from room to room, radio show to radio show and doing a few different TV spots here and there.

The Gamecocks' turn at SEC Media Days is coming up quick with Will Muschamp and the team's three representatives—Jake Bentley, TJ Brunson and Bryan Edwards—scheduled to go through the gauntlet Wednesday afternoon starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Some will even be televised live so the Gamecock fan wanting to get his/her SEC Media Day fix can kill a few minutes at work before it's time to leave Wednesday afternoon.

Will Muschamp will garner the bulk of the live air time, going on two different ESPN shows and also taking centerstage in the main room while the three players will get their chance to be interviewed live on SEC Radio and SiriusXM for subscribers to those platforms.

Here's when to expect the Gamecocks at different stops along the way with all times Eastern.

Will Muschamp

SEC Network, Marty and McGee: 2:30-2:50 p.m.

Main room (televised on the SEC Network): 4-4:30 p.m.

SEC Radio: 4:30-4:40 p.m.

SiriusXM Radio: 4:40-4:50 p.m.

SEC Network set: 4:55-5:10 p.m.

Jake Bentley

SEC Radio: 3:30-3:40 p.m.

SiriusXM: 3:40-3:50 p.m.

TJ Brunson

SEC Radio: 4:10-4:20 p.m.

SiriusXM: 4:20-4:30 p.m.

Bryan Edwards

SEC Radio: 3:55-4:05 p.m.

SiriusXM: 4:05-4:15 p.m.