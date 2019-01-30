South Carolina safety J.T. Ibe has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA and will be able to return for another season, Gamecock Central has learned.

Ibe joined the South Carolina program as a graduate transfer from Rice last offseason and started the first four games of the season at safety before missing the rest of the year with a knee injury.

Ibe collected nine tackles in the first three games, including a season-high five versus Georgia.

A Mansfield, Texas native, Ibe played in 32 games, making 26 starts, for Rice before his move to South Carolina.

The redshirt senior will likely figure heavily into South Carolina's safety rotation this season and compete for a starting spot.

