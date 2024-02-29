South Carolina football had to go back to the drawing board for a coaching hire, and Shane Beamer followed an archetype for it.

After James Coley departed the program just 43 days into his tenure as wide receivers coach, the Gamecocks are planning to hire Mike Furrey to the role. There is a Board of Trustees meeting on the books for this morning to confirm the details of the hire, and Furrey is meeting with his team at Limestone this morning as well.

Furrey bounced around with five NFL teams across 11 years in his career from 2000-2010 before jumping into coaching, starting as a head coach at NAIA Kentucky Christian from 2011-2012. He then took the leap to Division I football with three years on Marshall's coaching staff from 2013-15, then became the head coach at Division II Limestone in Gaffney, S.C.

Two seasons in the Palmetto state helped him earn a job on an NFL staff, coaching wide receivers with the Chicago Bears from 2018-2021. He never had any actual overlap with current offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, but Loggains was in Chicago's organization the proceding three seasons. Furrey returned to Limestone after the Chicago stint.

He is the fifth member of Beamer's assistant coaching staff with NFL ties, and the second he has hired this off-season along with special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis.

Salary wise, Furrey will make $425,000 annually during a two-year deal set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024. The buyout terms are slightly different after the Coley situation, though. If he terminates the contract over the next 120 days it will be an $850,000 buyout, dropping heavily to $350,000 for the rest of 2024 beyond that period and only $250,000 in 2025.

The Gamecocks will open spring practice on Mar. 19, with the annual Garnet and Black came coming on Apr. 20 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

