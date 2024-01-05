South Carolina football’s receiving corps picked up another boost, earning a commitment from a coveted former MAC receiver.

Gage Larvadain officially committed to the Gamecocks after taking a visit to Columbia today, choosing Shane Beamer’s team over other power five offers from Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Miami, Michigan State, UCF, Houston and California.

Larvadain spent one season at Miami-Ohio, appearing in 10 games in 2023 for the eventual MAC champions 42 catches for 679 yards and six touchdowns last season. It was his first year at the FBS level, after spending the prior two seasons at FCS Southeast Louisiana where he was Southland Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021 and combined for 1,252 receiving yards across two campaigns.

It is a crucial move to help build wide receiver depth back up in a room which lost 1,000-yard receiver Xavier Legette to the NFL Draft and Antwane Wells Jr. to Ole Miss in the transfer portal. Larvadain joins former Coastal Carolina wide receiver Jared Brown as former mid-major products entering the program, and projects to be a crucial part of Justin Stepp’s room along with returning sophomores Nyck Harbor and Tyshawn Russell.

The move will also give Pete Lembo another option with his kick returner spot, a position the Gamecocks will need to fill after losing Legette. Larvadain served in the role at Southeast Louisiana and averaged over 25 yards per return in both 2021 and 2022, and also had five punt returns for an average of 11 yards at Miami-Ohio.