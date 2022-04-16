South Carolina Spring Game: Three things to watch on Gamecocks offense

South Carolina is set to finish off it's spring season with a night-time Spring game that's sure to feature several stars as we head into the 2022 season. The Gamecocks play their annual Garnet & Black Spring Game on Saturday, essentially a simulated home SEC environment to be on display under the lights of a 7 p.m. kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium. As a final look before we head into the last live action before fall camp, Gamecock Scoop is offering a primer of what we are looking for on each side of the ball later tonight. Check out defense here.

Dueling QBs

I'm not going to bury the lead. The biggest story of the offseason has been centered around elite transfer QB Spencer Rattler and this will be the first extended look at the former 5-star. If everything goes according to plan in 2022, Rattler is likely to only play one season, so Gamecock fans should also focus on the development of backup QB Luke Doty who seems as healthy as he's been in two years, and should get plenty of action this evening playing opposite Rattler. Rattler will be leading the Garnet team, while Doty leads the Black team in today's action that is set to feature a fairly even split between the two teams. Rattler had an up and down 2021 season, but when you break down the numbers it was still elite by most measures. The Sophomore finished with a 74.9% completion percentage and 11 to 5 TD to INT ratio in 9 games played. The Gamecocks hope he can build on his relative success to find consistent production in a evolving South Carolina offense that has added several new comers this offseason.

WR Depth

Unfortunately we will not see Belk Bowl MVP Dakereon Joyner on Saturday night, but there's still much to learn about the WR corps of the Gamecocks tonight. While there is proven production from Josh Vann, fans will be anxious to see how lauded transfer Antwane Wells Jr. is progressing as he attempts to compete for a starting slot. Another returning Gamecock with lots of positive praise this offseason, Xavier Legette will get his opportunity to shine with Wells on the Garnet team led by Spencer Rattler. On the black team, the corps will be led by Vann, but fans are also anxious to see if Rock Hill Redshirt Freshman O'Mega Blake is ready to step up into a bigger role, which will begin with a solid showing in tonight's spring game. The fall will still bring the additions of transfers Corey Rucker and Austin Stogner, but we should get a good sense of where the receiving corps stand this evening.

Lloyd and Co.