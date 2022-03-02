South Carolina Still ‘Serious’ Contender for Jadyn Davis
Jadyn Davis has spent the better part of his first two high school football seasons just focusing on training and development.Keeping his head down and working has gone as well as it could have thu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news