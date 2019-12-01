@GamecockCentral

South Carolina strength and conditioning coach Jeff Dillman has been let go by head coach Will Muschamp, Gamecock Central has confirmed.

Dillman has served as Muschamp's strength coach for all four seasons that he's been in Columbia

Dillman joined the Gamecocks after spending one season as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Alabama. Prior to that, he worked on Muschamp’s staff at Florida for three years as the Director of Strength & Conditioning.

A native of Rockingham, N.C., Dillman was a football letterman at Elon College before he transferred to Appalachian State University, where he completed his football eligibility. He earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science in 2001.