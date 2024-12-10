South Carolina to promote Mike Shula to offensive coordinator, per reports

Shane Beamer hinted at it on Sunday. In his first full press conference after offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains left to take the Appalachian State head coaching job, Beamer said there were internal candidates he would consider to fill the role.

Now it looks like the move he will make.

According to multiple reports, Beamer is set to promote assistant coach Mike Shula to the role, maintaining continuity on staff after South Carolina's strong finish to the season offensively. The former Alabama head coach and long time assistant joined South Carolina's staff as an analyst following the 2023 season, and was promoted to the role of Senior Offensive Assistant Coach after the NCAA expanded the roles for analysts on staffs.

Shula last served as an offensive coordiantor from 2018-2019 with the New York Giants, and also spent four years in the role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-1999. His only college job prior to South Carolina was the four seasons he spent as Alabama head coach, 2003-2006.

************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina football