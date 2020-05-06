South Carolina is taking one step closer to getting students and faculty back on campus this fall.

The university announced Wednesday it's planning on resuming in-person instruction for the fall of 2020 in mid-August.

“Every step of the way, our top priority is your health, safety and wellbeing. The in-depth, tireless work of the group has given me a new level of understanding and confidence that in-person instruction can safely begin this fall,” university president Bob Caslen wrote. “As we prepare for August, we recognize that we are embarking on a new normal that will demand from each of us a commitment to public health and safety.”

The plan will include a phased return of some students and faculty to, as Caslen put it, "allow us to test our mitigation measures, pilot our initiatives and further build our confidence and capacity to open our doors to the University community safely in August."

Caslen announced in a letter to students the university will have the capacity to test every student, faculty and staff member once they return to campus and have a "robust testing program" through the end of the fall semester in December.

They will also make accommodations for "high risk individuals" and other students who want to continue online instruction.

Caslen continued saying the university will follow We will follow clear "public health protocols, including social distancing" in university facilities, including sporting venues like Williams-Brice, Colonial Life Arena and Founders Park.

"We have a lot to look forward to and must remain focused, determined and agile. This plan, as thoughtful as it is, could change at any time due to COVID-19 developments. We will remain flexible to address how education is delivered if and when the public health environment changes within our community," Caslen wrote in his letter. "We will keep you informed in the weeks ahead as we finalize plans for the fall semester. This is the time to recommit ourselves to our own well-being and that of others as we draw closer to joining together again at our beloved university."

Virtual instruction will continue online through the end of July.

Caslen will host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday night to answer as many questions as possible.