The South Carolina football team will wear its home throwback uniforms, with a new twist, this Saturday afternoon against Florida.

The Gamecocks will wear their throwback black jerseys and white pants, but with their traditional white helmets rather than the garnet helmets they wore with those jerseys against Charleston Southern and Kentucky.

South Carolina last wore white helmets, black jerseys and white pants against Vanderbilt in 2017 and against Western Carolina in 2016, both Carolina wins.

The Gamecocks and Gators will kick off at noon on Saturday on ESPN.