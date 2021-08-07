South Carolina track star part of gold medal relay team
South Carolina great Wadeline Jonathas is taking home gold in Tokyo.
While the track star didn't run in Team USA's gold medal 4x400 relay run Saturday, she will take home a gold because she was part of the four-woman team that ran in the preliminary races that got Team USA to the finals, which happened early Saturday morning in the Eastern time zone.
Jonathas is a two-time national champion since arriving at South Carolina in 2019 and was a three-time All-American in her time at South Carolina.
She becomes the second medalist at the Olympics with Gamecock ties, joining Allisha Gray, who won gold in 3x3 basketball. A'ja Wilson has a chance to make it three gold medals with her and team USA's women's basketball team going for gold Saturday night.