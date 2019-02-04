Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 05:30:25 -0600') }} football Edit

South Carolina visit leaves impression on four-star Georgia WR

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

The star power continued in Columbia on Saturday with the visitor docket including four-star Peach State wide receiver Rico Powers.

The Savannah (Georgia) Benedictine Military product got his first detailed look at the program during the junior day visit, which he discussed with GamecockCentral.com.

Yt8qr4avamgmbd1ggp5o
Rico Powers (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}