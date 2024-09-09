They already knew it was going to be a night game, but now the details are in.

South Carolina football's week four clash against Akron, the final non-conference game until week 13, is going to be at 7:30 p.m. kickoff with live coverage on ESPNU. The game was originally set with a night designation back in June, meaning it could have fallen anywhere between 6 and 8 p.m. for the start time.



The Zips currently have an 0-2 record after losing buy games at Ohio State and Rutgers to start the year, but will host FCS Colgate this week before traveling to Columbia.

Week four represents the first of at least two home night games of the season for South Carolina, with the Texas A&M game on Nov. 2 also earning a night designation. The week six showdown also could move to a night game, but currently has a "flex" designation.

*************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).