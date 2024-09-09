PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVgxNUYzVlRaTkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

South Carolina vs. Akron Kickoff Time Set For 7:30

Photo:
Photo: (Jeff Blake, USA TODAY Sports)
Alan Cole • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@Alan__Cole

They already knew it was going to be a night game, but now the details are in.

South Carolina football's week four clash against Akron, the final non-conference game until week 13, is going to be at 7:30 p.m. kickoff with live coverage on ESPNU. The game was originally set with a night designation back in June, meaning it could have fallen anywhere between 6 and 8 p.m. for the start time.

The Zips currently have an 0-2 record after losing buy games at Ohio State and Rutgers to start the year, but will host FCS Colgate this week before traveling to Columbia.

Week four represents the first of at least two home night games of the season for South Carolina, with the Texas A&M game on Nov. 2 also earning a night designation. The week six showdown also could move to a night game, but currently has a "flex" designation.

