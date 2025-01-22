South Carolina vs. LSU women's basketball showdown moved to Friday

The biggest game of the regular season will have to wait an extra day.

South Carolina women's basketball's top-5 showdown against LSU has been postponed to Friday afternoon due to travel complications surrounding winter storm enzo.

The game, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, will now tip off at 5 p.m. ET on Friday. Coverage will still air on ESPN, but College GameDay will no longer be making its originally scheduled trip.

LSU's regularly scheduled travel for Wednesday to Columbia has been held up due to the storm, and the Tigers will now travel to Columbia on Thursday before the game on Friday.

Dawn Staley's Wednesday media availability was also pushed back to Thursday due to thestorm.

No. 2 South Carolina enters the match-up 18-1 on the season and 6-0 in SEC play, while No. 5 LSU is 20-0 and 5-0 in the league.

