South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Kickoff Time On Six-Day Hold

South Carolina football will travel to an iconic college football stadium for the second week in a row, and do it with another early time slot.

But they don't know how early yet.

A week after their 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. local time kick at Alabama, the Gamecocks will have a either another 12:00 p.m. ET kick on ESPN, or a 12:45 p.m. ET start on SEC Network for their Oct. 19 trip to Oklahoma.

The game is on a six-day hold along with the Auburn at Missouri game jockeying between the two time slots, with the final designations coming after this weekend's games.

It will be South Carolina's first game against Oklahoma in program history.

