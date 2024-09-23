South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Football Set for 3:30 p.m. On ESPN

The Gamecocks are getting another national broadcast.

South Carolina football's week six game against Ole Miss is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, the third mid-afternoon game for South Carolina out of the first five and also the third nationally televised game.

The 3-1 Gamecocks will open up their October slate coming off their first bye week agaisnt an Ole Miss squad currently 4-0 on the season and No. 6 in the AP Poll, although the Rebels still have another game before heading to South Carolina when they host Kentucky for their SEC opener on Sept. 28.

This will be the first Ole Miss trip to Columbia since 2009, the famous "Sandstorm Game" where South Carolina pulled off a 16-10 upset win over No. 4 Ole Miss in the game famous for starting the school's tradition of playing Darude's song "Sandstorm" before kick-offs. Since then the schools have met twice in Oxford, splitting two games in the Will Muschamp era with the Gamecocks winning in 2018 and losing in 2020.

The Oct. 5 match-up will be the first meeting between South Carolina and Ole Miss of the Shane Beamer era.

