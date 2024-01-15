The snapshot moment was fitting.

Ashlyn Watkins dunked for the second time in her career early in No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball’s 98-36 win over Kentucky. It was an electric moment, maybe the loudest crowd pop of the season at Colonial Life Arena and yet another highlight for the still-perfect Gamecocks in their 50th consecutive home win.

It also started at the other end of the court, something Kentucky (8-10, 1-3 SEC) head coach Kyra Elzy was quick to point out.

“A big-time play,” Elzy said. “But if we don’t turn the ball over, there’s no dunk. Kudos to her, credit where credit is due, but we’ve got to take better care of the basketball.”

Watkins’ pickpocket of Kentucky guard Amiya Jenkins was one of 24 turnovers South Carolina (16-0, 4-0 SEC) forced leading to 34 points off turnovers, both season-highs. Every single Wildcat who played had at least one turnover, and the breakneck pace at which the Gamecocks turned defense into offense removed any doubt from the contest well before halftime.

Even at a cursory glance, it is the biggest difference between this South Carolina team and its predecessors. Quicker guards, more up-and-down play and more possessions. On Monday night the game featured 143 possessions — 72 for South Carolina and 71 for Kentucky — in 40 minutes, working out to a pace of just over 3.5 trips per minute.

Every 16 seconds or so, a new possession. And with a backcourt of Raven Johnson, Te-Hina Paopao, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson, nobody else can live with the Gamecocks at that speed.

“They definitely speed the game up for us,” Watkins said of her guards. “And I like that. I like moving at that fast pace.”

Monday was a case study in doing everything right. South Carolina shot 58.8 percent from the floor; enough to wipe out pretty much any opponent on its own. It also recorded 22 assists on 40 made field goals, made 10 3-pointers and won the rebounding battle by 14.

But even on days where perfection is a little bit harder to come by, pace is still a distinct weapon.

Most of the time, anyway.

We had some turnovers with people just trying to make a great play,” Dawn Staley said. “We really have to take what the defense gives us. I don’t think we need to really be calculated when it comes to spectacular plays. We’ve got to know there’s a time and place for it.”

There were a few blemishes. Paopao had three first quarter turnovers and Fulwiley had a few fast break fumbles. But on the whole, it was far more than Kentucky could handle. The four lead guards combined for 50 points on 29 shots, and this was without the usual contributions of Bree Hall, who had a quiet night with just seven points.

It was ruthlessly efficient and lightning quick. Reminiscent of the early season freewheeling against Notre Dame and Maryland, and another brick in the wall for the idea this team needs to speed games up.

The rock fights have been struggles. Their three closest games — North Carolina, Duke and Utah — were three of the five closest games this season.

When they score over 80, their average margin of victory is 46.6 points. Under 80? Less than half, at 21.8. Their only time scoring under 70 was also the only game closer than nine points, the 65-58 squeaker at North Carolina.

“This team is a little different for South Carolina,” Elzy said. “In the past you could pack it in when they were pounding the ball inside. They still are big inside, but their ability to hit the outside shot — 10 3s today — they force you to think about what you’re going to take away.”

It is a new process for a team which has thrived on defense and interior play for years, but the numbers are empirical.

In a rock fight, they’re good. In a shootout, they’re great.

