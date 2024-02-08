South Carolina women's basketball announced that true freshman forward Sahnya Jah will be out indefinitely due to conduct detrimental to the team in a statement prior to Thursday night's home game against Missouri.

Jah entered the program as the No. 40 overall recruit in last season's high school class but has been used sparingly on the season, averaging only 9.1 minutes in her appearances while only playing in 16 out of 20 games overall. She is averaging 3.1 points per game on the season with a season-high of eight points back in November against Clemson.

She has only played in six of the first nine SEC games for a total of 35 minutes on the league slate, but the timing leaves South Carolina without two post players for the week. Jah's abscence lines up with the two games Kamilla Cardoso will miss on international duty, leaving the Gamecocks with just four total post players and nine bodies overall.

Dawn Staley briefly addressed the situation following South Carolina's 83-45 win over Missouri without going into specifics.

"It'll be day-by-day," Staley said. "She'll work towards getting a little bit closer to coming back, but it'll be day-to-day."

