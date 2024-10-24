South Carolina Women's Basketball Lands 2025 Five-Star Wing Ayla McDowell

in other news
Frustrated Gamecocks Respond Knock Sooners Out Early: 'Enough Was Enough'
Three touchdowns, two on defense, in six minutes. South Carolina knocked Oklahoma out early.
Rapid Reaction: Gamecocks Suffocate Sooners, 35-9
We knew that the defenses would have a lot to say about who won this game today, but perhaps we didn't anticipate a
Boomer Beatdown: South Carolina Throttles Oklahoma In Norman, 35-9
South Carolina scored 21 points early and never looked back in a dominant win at Oklahoma.
in other news
Frustrated Gamecocks Respond Knock Sooners Out Early: 'Enough Was Enough'
Three touchdowns, two on defense, in six minutes. South Carolina knocked Oklahoma out early.
Rapid Reaction: Gamecocks Suffocate Sooners, 35-9
We knew that the defenses would have a lot to say about who won this game today, but perhaps we didn't anticipate a
South Carolina women's basketball has its first committed high school prospect of the 2025 class, and it is yet another five-star pospect for Dawn Staley.
Current high school senior Ayla McDowell out of Cypress, Tex. committed to South Carolina on Thursday, the second year in a row South Carolina has landed a Texas high school basketball player after Adhel Tac joined the program in the last recruiting cycle.
McDowell is the No. 20 overall player in ESPN's recruiting rankings for the class of 2025, and had other offers headlined by LSU and TCU. ESPN rates the 6-foot-2 prospect as the No. 6 wing player in her class.
The early signing period for prospects to officially put pen to paper for the 2025 class opens on Nov. 13.
- WR
- WR
- WDE
- S
- SDE
- OLB
- WR
- ATH
- WR
- PRO