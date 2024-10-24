South Carolina Women's Basketball Lands 2025 Five-Star Wing Ayla McDowell

South Carolina women's basketball has its first committed high school prospect of the 2025 class, and it is yet another five-star pospect for Dawn Staley.

Current high school senior Ayla McDowell out of Cypress, Tex. committed to South Carolina on Thursday, the second year in a row South Carolina has landed a Texas high school basketball player after Adhel Tac joined the program in the last recruiting cycle.

McDowell is the No. 20 overall player in ESPN's recruiting rankings for the class of 2025, and had other offers headlined by LSU and TCU. ESPN rates the 6-foot-2 prospect as the No. 6 wing player in her class.

The early signing period for prospects to officially put pen to paper for the 2025 class opens on Nov. 13.