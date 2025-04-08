South Carolina women's basketball lands nation's top scorer in portal

Less than 48 hours after losing in the National Championship Game, South Carolina women's basketball made the biggest splash of the transfer portal cycle to date.

Ta'Niya Latson, who averaged 25.2 points per game at Florida State last season and led th entire country in scoring, officially announced on her social media that she is transferring to South Carolina.

Latson was arguably the premier name in the transfer portal after her career year with the Seminoles. She has averaged over 20 points per game in all three of her college seasons, but took it to another level this year. Latson also had 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game, making her one of the best all-around players in all of college basketball.

The Atlanta native was also teammates with Raven Johnson at Westlake High School, and Johnson also announced she is returning for her fifth and final year of eligibility.

Latson has one more year of collegiate eligibility.

