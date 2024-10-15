South Carolina Women's Basketball Ranked No. 1 In Pre-Season AP Poll

South Carolina women's basketball is back where it normally is.

Atop the polls.

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks are ranked No. 1 in the pre-season AP women's basketball poll, a spot they held nearly wire-to-wire last season after elevating to No. 1 the second week of the season and never looking back.

South Carolina received 27 out of 30 first place votes, and is one of seven SEC teams ranked, along with No. 4 Texas, No. 7 LSU, No. 10 Oklahoma, No.20 Ole Miss, No. 22 Kentucky and No. 24 Alabama.

The Gamecocks will also face five other ranked opponents in non-conference play, starting when they play No. 9 NC State in Charlotte on Nov. 10. South Carolina will travel to No. 5 UCLA on Nov. 24, and will play No. 8 Iowa State at the Fort Myers Invitational later that week. The Gamecocks will also host No. 11 Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Colonial Life Arena's marquee event of the season is against No. 2 UConn on Feb. 16, meaning the Gamecocks will face eight of the 10 teams ranked behind them between 2-11.

South Carolina actually starts its slate tonight in an exhibition game against Memphis, with the regular season opener coming Nov. 4 against Michigan.

