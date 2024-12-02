South Carolina women's basketball recieves championship rings

It was rings night, and they did not disappoint.
South Carolina women's basketball recieved two more rings in a brief ceremony on Monday night at Colonial Life Arena, one commemorating last season's SEC title and the other celebrating the program's third National Championship.
Unlike in past seasons the program did not award rings prior to a home game, which Dawn Staley said was due to them not arriving in time for the home opener. Instead South Carolina's players, coaches, managers, trainers, support staffers and practice squad players all received their rings in a ceremony open to media and members of the "G-Hive" club, a booster club associated with the program.
"I just want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Staley said in a brief speech addressing the crowd. "I hope we can continue to do these types of things and make you proud."
The inside of the National Championship ring opened up to reveal a model of the interior of Colonial Life Arena, which senior forward Sania Feagin showed off shortly after recieving her ring.
South Carolina is currently No. 3 in the AP Poll a month into the 2024-25 season, with two top-10 showdowns coming up this week. The Gamecocks will host No. 8 Duke on Thursday in the ACC/SEC challenge befor traveling to No. 9 TCU on Sunday.
