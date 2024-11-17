South Carolina women's basketball starts hot, blows out East Carolina 95-44

Now that’s more the norm.

No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball finally looked like its ranking, starting fast and never looking back in a 95-44 win over East Carolina. It was win number 42 in a row overall for the Gamecocks dating back to 2023, tying the program’s record and setting up the chance to break it in a road rivalry game at Clemson on Wednesday night.

Performances in general before Sunday measured out to three wins, two by double-digits. But the starts for South Carolina (4-0) had been less than ideal, or championship caliber. After falling behind 16-13 late in the first quarter against Coppin State three days ago, the Gamecocks ripped off a 13-0 run straight from the opening tip.

"We're constantly talking about getting off to quicker starts," Dawn Staley said. "You can do that on both sides of the basketball. You an pressure for turnovers and get out in transition offense and push and create advantages and score."

It was a big game to set up a big week, with the Gamecocks following their rivalry trip to the upstate with a top-10 showdown at UCLA next Sunday.

A 51-point win looks fairly non-discript, but for a team still trying to mesh, every single rep is crucial.

"We just need more time together," Staley said "We need more games. We're practicing and we're doing a pretty good job in practice. But when you make the transition to gameday and all the external things that are happening, it makes you lose your concentration or do some things you wouldn't do in practice."

Bree Hall found a soft spot in East Carolina’s (2-2) 2-3 zone to pocket a badly-needed 3-pointer for herself after a sluggish personal shooting start to her senior season, and the Gamecocks forced five turnovers before the first media timeout with an aggressive defense clogging up passing lanes and forcing tough entry. It led to transition, a theme of the day as South Carolina forced 27 turnovers leading to 40 points.

By the time the Pirates finally scored, the game was pretty much decided. South Carolina found another flurry late in the quarter and took a 20-5 advantage out of the opening frame. The result was never in doubt, but the manner of the victory was an encouraging sign.

Particularly for Hall and Feagin, both of whom needed to see the ball go through the basket a little bit. Hall entered the game 7-for-19 from the floor and with just three made 3-pointers, and Feagin’s first three games totaled just four made field goals.

Hall knocked two two triples, both players scored in double-figures, and unsurprisingly the offense was significantly better around them as two of the starters found some form. Chloe Kitts dropped in another 14 points, her third double-figure game of the season and second of the week.

"My god, it felt great," Hall said. "It definitely felt great. I think before the other games I was just really pressing to get the ball in, and not letting myself just catch and shoot and shoot it with ease like I normally do.

In fact all 12 Gamecocks who hit the floor scored, a benchmark confirmed when Sakima Walker checked in late and scored on back-to-back possessions. The number is still just a dozen, though, as sophomore guard Tessa Johnson missed her second consecutive game with an ankle injury.

Johnson’s injury opened the door for true freshman Maddy McDaniel to get her first extended action of the year, and she led the team with five assists and four steals.

"It's a perfect time for us to make sure our habits are being played out," Staley said. "I'm only looking at habits. Obviously we're going to win the game, so we're looking at okay, we've got Clemson on Wednesday, UCLA after that, who can actually do what we need them to do if the game is tight?"

