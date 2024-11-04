South Carolina women's basketball survives scare, beats Michigan 68-62

LAS VEGAS — No sure things, no sure bets, especially not in Las Vegas.

In a game No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball was expected to coast in to start its national title defense, the Gamecocks trailed unranked Michigan at halftime and had to muscle out a 68-62 victory to get the season off to a winning start.

Michigan (0-1) trimmed South Carolina’s lead all the way down to two points in the final 30 seconds thanks to a pair of triples from true freshman Syla Swords in the last minute, but Chloe Kitts knocked down a pair of free throws with 21.1 seconds left to make it a two-possession game, and Raven Johnson — who did not knock down a field goal all game — blocked another Swords triple to put the game on ice.

A lengthy list of issues plagued South Carolina (1-0), but it all started and ended with shooting. The Gamecocks were a horrific 25-of-75 (33.3 percent) from the floor and spent most of the game clanking 3-pointers off back iron, a trend that started right out of the gate.

South Carolina missed its first five shots from the floor as Michigan stormed out to a 7-0 lead, and it took an outstanding Kitts performance to even keep the Gamecocks within touching distance early.

The junior forward had South Carolina’s first six points, and was the only Gamecock to score in more than six minutes to start the game as the offense disintegrated around her into a malaise of poor shot selection and sloppy decision-making. She ended the contest with 19 points and 14 rebounds, the only Gamecock to reach double-digit rebounds.

Not that it was much better at the other end, though.

Michigan started five guards — three true freshmen — and used its speed to attack off the dribble and create issues all night. Swords took no time settling into college basketball, scoring 27 points in her collegiate debut. Senior Jordan Hobbs added in 19 of her own, and the duo kept the Wolverines on top for most of the first half and in striking distance the entire way.

By the time the Gamecocks got in the locker room they trailed 38-37, and had attempted more 3-pointers than layups in halfcourt sets against a team which did not start a post player.

But once the shot selection started working its way inside, South Carolina’s offense woke up. It was far from vintage, definitely not dominant and decidedly lacking Kamilla Cardoso’s presence inside, but the Gamecocks scored 10 of their first 14 second half points in the paint and went on a 12-5 run out of the locker room to take the lead.

Only for the offense to stall out just as it looked like they were establishing some game control. After taking their largest lead of the game at 60-51 in the fourth quarter, it took six minutes for South Carolina to score again. The defense stepped up to preserve the lead, but a lackluster offensive performance left the door hanging open down to its final possession.

