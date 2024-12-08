South Carolina women's basketball thumps TCU 85-52 in top-10 showdown

All year, Dawn Staley has insisted it was coming. Even during the slowest stretch of Raven Johnson’s career, Staley was adamant her junior point guard was taking good shots and the results would eventually come.





“I didn’t fret when she was 0-for-whatever,” Staley said. “She was taking good shots, and now those good shots are finding their way in the basket and it’s making us a much more balanced basketball team.”

Now more than ever.

Johnson knocked down three 3-pointers, South Carolina exploded offensively and the Gamecocks won their second top-10 match-up of the week with an 85-52 blowout victory over No. 9 TCU in Fort Worth.

South Carolina (9-1) not only saw its starting point guard get going with 11 total points, but backup point guard MiLaysia Fulwiley also scored 20 on 7-of-15 shooting. For a team which has depended on its post players — especially Chloe Kitts — to do most of the heavy lifting offensively in recent games, an offensive performance like this one with Kitts only scoring four points was a long time coming.

The guards are starting to carry the load, and the offense is going as follows. Te-Hina Paopao had another 11 points, Tessa Johnson dropped in seven off the bench and constant dribble-drives led to free throws, of which South Carolina knocked down 17-of-19, led by a perfect 8-for-8 night from freshman guard Maddy McDaniel.

Not to say there was not one big moment for a big, though.

For the third time in her collegiate career, Ashlyn Watkins dunked. The Junior forward had a clean transition break after a turnover, and slammed it home for a statement play in the first quarter.

And as for previously undefeated TCU (9-1), it never really got out of first gear. The one thing South Carolina has packed in every game this season, even its loss, is defense, and this might have been its best effort of the year. The Gamecocks forced 20 turnovers, limited the Horned Frogs to just 33.3 percent shooting and dominated on the glass. Star guard Hailey Van Lith did score 21 points, but needed 17 shots to get there as tough looks and tight defense forced her into an inefficient evening.

Now after one of the most grueling schedules in the country to start non-conference play, the Gamecocks will get a little bit of a reprieve. Five top-15 opponents in the first 10 games plus games against power four opponents Michigan, Clemson and Purdue will give way to three mid-majors to close non-conference action, all at home. South Carolina will have a week off for final exams, play South Florida and Charleston Southern, then have another 10 days off over the holidays in a lighter December.

A well-earned one after getting through the first third of the season 9-1, and playing arguably its two best games of the year this week.

