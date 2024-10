South Carolina Women's Basketball Tip-Off Times Announced

The defending national champions know their path, or at least most of it. The SEC announced nearly all of their television designations and tip-off times for the 2024-25 basketball season on Thursday afternoon, and most of South Carolina's times in non-conference play as well.

With six games on ESPN and an ABC broadcast against UConn on Feb. 16, here is the full list of South Carolina's 2024-25 women's basketball schedule as sent out by the university on Thursday with home games in bold.

Tue., Oct. 15 at Memphis (Exh.) (ESPN+) Memphis, Tenn. 9:30 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 28 Clayton State (Exh.) Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 4 vs. Michigan Las Vegas, Nev. TBA

Sun., Nov. 10 vs. NC State (ESPN) Charlotte, N.C. 3 p.m.

Thu., Nov. 14 Coppin State (SECN+) Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 17 East Carolina (SECN+) Columbia, S.C. 2 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 20 at Clemson Clemson, S.C. TBA

Sun., Nov. 24 at UCLA (FS1) Los Angeles, Calif. 4 p.m.

Thu., Nov. 28 vs. Iowa State (FOX) Fort Myers, Fla. 1:30 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Purdue (WSN) Fort Myers, Fla. 11 a.m. SEC-ACC Challenge

Thu., Dec. 5 Duke (ESPN) Columbia, S.C. 9 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 8 at TCU Fort Worth, Texas 7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 15 USF (SECN) Columbia, S.C. 2 p.m.

Thu., Dec. 19 Charleston Southern (SECN+) Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 29 Wofford (SECN) Columbia, S.C. 2 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 2 at Missouri* (SECN) Columbia, Mo. 7 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 5 at Mississippi State* (SECN) Starkville, Miss. 2 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 9 Texas A&M* (ESPN2) Columbia, S.C. 5 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 12 Texas* (ESPN) Columbia, S.C. 1 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 16 at Alabama* Tuscaloosa, Ala. 7 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 19 Oklahoma* (ESPN/ESPN2) Columbia, S.C. 3 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 23 LSU* (ESPN) Columbia, S.C. 8 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 27 at Tennessee* (ESPN2) Knoxville, Tenn. 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 2 Auburn* (SECN) Columbia, S.C. Noon

Thu., Feb. 6 at Georgia* Athens, Ga. 6 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 9 at Texas* (ESPN) Austin, Texas 2 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 13 Florida* (SECN) Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 16 UConn (ABC) Columbia, S.C. 1 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 20 Arkansas* (SECN) Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 23 at Vanderbilt* Nashville, Tenn. 3 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 27 at Ole Miss* (ESPN/SECN) Oxford, Miss. 9 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 2 Kentucky* (ESPN) Columbia, S.C. 2 p.m