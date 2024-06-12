For the second year in a row, South Carolina women’s basketball will take on a school from Tobacco Road in the ACC/SEC challenge.

After traveling to Chapel Hill for the inaugural version of the challenge last year, Dawn Staley’s defending champions will host Duke on Dec. 5 at Colonial Life Arena.

This is the second year in a row the Gamecocks will take on the Blue Devils after they tacked on a trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium to their Chapel Hill trip last season.

The game against Duke featured an altercation at the end of the first half between Chloe Kitts and Duke’s Jaydn Donovan led to Donovan and Raven Johnson receiving double technical fouls, and a very physical game ensued. Duke actually had it tied in the fourth quarter with a chance to pull the upset, but South Carolina pulled away late to win 77-61.

Duke reached last season’s Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament, giving South Carolina four locked in dates against teams coming off Tournament bids. In addition to the Duke game, the Gamecocks will play Michigan in the season-opener on Nov. 4, NC State on Nov. 10 and UCLA on Nov. 24. A home game against UConn has also been agreed upon, but there is no date yet.

