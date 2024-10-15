South Carolina Women's Basketball Wins Exhibition At Memphis

The game didn't count, but the Gamecocks still looked like their usual selves anyway.

South Carolina women's basketball won 106-63 in a charity exhibition at Memphis Tuesday night, an event with all proceeds going to benefit St. Jude'sChildren's Hospital.

The story of the night for Dawn Staley's defending national champions was with true freshman Joyce Edwards, who took the floor for her (unofficial) college debut and had a double-double before halftime. Edwards ended the game with 19 points and 12 rebounds, one of two Gamecocks to pick up a double-double. Junior forward Chloe Kitts scored 15 points and pulled in 13 rebounds on a night where the Gamecocks shot 52.6 percent from the floor.

Raven Johnson and Bree Hall tied for the team lead in assists with four apiece, and South Carolina had 19 on 41 made field goals for the game. All 11 Gamecocks who played scored at least six points, with Te-Hina Paopao and MiLaysia Fulwiley also reaching double-figures. Fulwiley did leave the game with what appeared to be a slight injury in the second half, but was later seen on the bench appearing to be in good spirits and without any noticable impact.

Adhel Tac also played for the first time in a Gamecock uniform after enrolling early midway through last season during recovery from ACL surgery, scoring six points with five rebounds in eight minutes. Arkansas transfer Maryam Dauda scored nine points in 14 minutes in her unofficial South Carolina debut.

The Gamecocks will host Division II Clayton State for one more exhibition game on Oct. 28 before turning their attention to the regular season, starting Nov. 4 against Michigan in Las Vegas.

