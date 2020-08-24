Miami (Florida) Edison offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson has seen multiple high-level scholarships come his way lately.

Eric Wolford noticed the 6-foot-5, 269-pounder's talents early, and was one that extended an early scholarship to the 2022 standout.

In this interview, GamecockCentral.com caught up with Richardson to find out how the early stages of his recruitment are going and what he likes about Will Muschamp's program.

