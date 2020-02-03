Blake, who already has Power 5 offers from Tennessee, N.C. State and Virginia, made the short trip to Columbia Saturday for the Gamecocks' junior day, a visit he enjoyed.

For that reason, the 6-foot-2, 188-pounder is ranked as an athlete on Rivals, but he's starting to get major recruiting interest at the wide receiver position due to his big-play ability.

Class of 2021 playmaker O'Mega Blake does it all at South Pointe High School, making plays at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back.

"It was very good," Blake said. "I was glad I got an invitation to the junior day. Me and the coaching staff at South Carolina, we're real tight. Coach Will Muschamp is a very good guy and a very good coach. And also his coaching staff, Coach Bryan (McClendon), he works with the receivers and he's a good guy. It just feels like home."



Blake's head coach needs no introduction to South Carolina fans as former Gamecock DeVonte Holloman is starting his second year with the program.

South Carolina tight ends coach Joe Cox, Blake's area recruiter, is just getting started with the Gamecocks, but he and Holloman played together at Independence High before Holloman ultimately transferred to South Pointe as a player.

"He's new there, but it was very good," Blake said of getting to know Cox, who is taking over Bobby Bentley's Rock Hill territory. "He's familiar with me because him and my head coach, DeVonte Holloman, are real close friends. They played together in high school and played against each other, so he was already familiar with me, so I just had to get familiar with him and right now we're building a bond. He's a great guy and an awesome coach, you can tell."

While South Carolina hasn't offered Blake yet, and the Gamecocks haven't offered any in-state receivers for 2021, the coaches talked about the possibility of a future offer.

"I talked to Coach Muschamp and he was like it's coming soon, I've just got to keep working hard on and off the field and in the class room," Blake said. "It would mean a lot, because it's close to home. They've got great coaches and I have a good relationship with them. It would be a very big offer."

Blake's most recent visit prior to South Carolina was for a junior day at Tennessee earlier in January.



"Tennessee is a very good school, all about academics" he said. "It's a great coaching staff. I loved the way they treated me when I was there, and it just feels like home up there as well."

Blake isn't sure of where he will visit next.