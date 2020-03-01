If South Carolina is looking to add speed to its roster with the 2021 class, then the Gamecocks found it with Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson athlete Sam Reynolds.

Reynolds committed to South Carolina following an unofficial visit to the school for a Gamecocks' spring practice on Sunday, he confirmed with Gamecock Central.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Reynolds is listed as a defensive back on Rivals, but will profile as a do-it-all wide receiver in the Deebo Samuel mold with the Gamecocks.

Reynolds chooses South Carolina, which offered last month, over offers from Troy and Middle Tennessee.