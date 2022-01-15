Columbia University transfer portal running back Dante Miller is in search of his next home and Friday's visit to South Carolina couldn't have gone much better for the speedy back from Rockingham, N.C.

"The visit was amazing, but what stood was how prepared the staff was and how they answered all of my questions without me even having to ask," Miller told Gamecock Central. "Everyone was very genuine and it was a great time talking with Coach (Shane) Beamer and Coach (Montario) Hardesty, getting to know what they saw in me and how I was going to be used. I also love the South Carolina fanbase, Columbia South Carolina loves their Gamecocks and seeing that definitely feels great."