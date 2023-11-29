One of the greatest quarterbacks in South Carolina football history will try his hand at the next level.

After two stellar seasons under center in Columbia, Spencer Rattler officially announced that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft. The transfer quarterback had one more year of eligibility if he wanted to return to South Carolina despite playing college football for five years thanks to his redshirt year in 2019 and the extra year everyone received in 2020 due to COVID.

Rattler transferred in from Oklahoma prior to the 2022 season, reuniting with Shane Beamer from their time together in Norman. He threw for 6,212 yards and 37 touchdowns across 25 games for South Carolina, including some of the most memorable moments in program history.

His performance against Tennessee in 2022 was the fourth-most passing yards in a single game by any player in school history, throwing for 438 yards and the first six-touchdown game in program history in the upset win over the Volunteers. One week later he had another huge day at Clemson as he helped the Gamecocks snap their seven-game losing streak in the rivalry.

With all the dust settled, Rattler is now alongside Todd Ellis as the only two quarterbacks in school history with two 3,000-yard passing seasons and is fifth in school history in passing yards overall.

Looking ahead at the quarterback position, South Carolina has a deep, but mostly inexperienced group. LaNorris Sellers is the leader in the clubhouse to be the 2024 starter after the true freshman played in four games and ignited fans with three total touchdowns in limited action and some wildcat action in November.

Luke Doty is the veteran of the room after playing some quarterback in 2021 and 2022, although he transitioned into a wide receiver role in 2023. Tanner Bailey and Colten Gauthier round out the room as underclassmen, and Dante Reno will be on campus as a true freshman next season.

****************************************************************************************

For updates on South Carolina football all throughout the offseason, subscribe to the insider's forum.