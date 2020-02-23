News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-23 11:49:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Spring position breakdown: Defensive line

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

The South Carolina football team kicks off its spring practice on Feb. 26 for the first of 15 workouts, concluding with the Garnet and Black spring game on April 4. With spring practice starting this week, Gamecock Central takes a look at each of South Carolina's position groups. Today we look at the defensive line.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}